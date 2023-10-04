Meet the Judges: Misak Terzibasiyan

During our interview series the judges will tell us what they are looking out for in a winning entry and why they think you should enter the WAN awards.

Misak Terzibasiyan is the founder of UArchitects. Born in Helsinki, he studied at the University of Technology in Eindhoven (The Netherlands) and worked with a number of international architectural offices before founding the studio in the city of Eindhoven. He is the author of: Experience and Meaning of Architecture (2021) and Experience of Architecture and Art "An Architect's Journey" (2022).

Why should people enter the WAN awards? What are the benefits in your view?

The WAN Awards offer an opportunity to showcase your best projects and gain global exposure. The advantage lies in its international orientation, which provides future customers with a better understanding of your qualities and professionalism. Clients seek exceptionally talented architects who can explore new possibilities within their field. The event not only features renowned offices and studios displaying their finest works but also gives emerging talents a global platform to exhibit their projects.

What attracted you to becoming a judge for the WAN awards?

Being a judge for the WAN AWARDS is appealing due to the shared responsibility of celebrating outstanding architecture and professionals currently active. Engaging in discussions with colleagues about exceptional work yields new insights that can shape the future direction of our profession. This international exchange of ideas is personally inspiring, especially since I participate in other international juries as well. The quality of projects transcends cultural and physical boundaries.

What sort of scheme would you most like to see among the entries?

As a judge, I'm particularly interested in projects that contribute meaningfully to addressing climate change and poverty. Planners bear the significant responsibility of devising solutions to preserve our climate and nature. This involves not only conscientious use of Earth's resources but also promoting sustainable materials. We can guide our clients towards making a positive impact on our environment.

Tell us about some recent projects you’re proud of:

Our proudest accomplishments are recent projects currently in the design stage, such as the Eco Modular House (The Netherlands), Micro Colony (Bangladesh), and Affordable Biobased House (The Netherlands). These initiatives reflect our studio's commitment to responsibly handle our planet in collaboration with clients. As planners, we should ethically engage with our environment and society, striving for a genuine connection between architecture and our global concerns. This endeavour should not be a mere business model but an honest and sincere effort to create a better world.