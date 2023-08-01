Seattle Architecture Firm Unveil Collaborative Design Hub

Intended as a space for its designers to collaborate on projects as well as a location for LMN to engage with the wider design community, the flexible, 6,000 square foot space is packed full of tools and resources.

The former bank in Seattle’s Pioneer Square district is organized around a central open area which can be used flexibly for events, training and showcasing of models and objects. It includes four zones covering woodwork, metal work, model making and prototyping. It also features workstations for employees, highlighting its connection with the firm’s main office.

The selection of digital fabrication equipment on offer includes CNC routers, laser cutters and 3D printers. Standing at 7,000 square-feet high means it supports the assembly of large-scale prototypes and multimedia spatial experimentation. While hoteling stations allow for focused work to occur alongside collaborative design and assembly. It is also the home base of Sawhorse Revolution, a local organization that engages youth with design and construction opportunities.

Scott Crawford a partner at LMN Architects and a WAN Awards judge says: ‘It will allow us to continue exploring mock ups and prototyping as a core activity of our design process, enable us to fabricate bespoke systems for our projects when it makes sense, and serve as a space for better connecting the broader Seattle Design community.”