WAN Awards 2023 – deadline extended until the 3rd!

Now in their 16th year, the WAN awards acknowledge and celebrate outstanding buildings on an international scale. This is your last chance to be in with a chance of showcasing your recent project to the rest of the world, with entries finally closing at midnight UK time on August 3rd. Enter now here.



To ensure you have everything you need to prepare your entry, download the entry kit here.



With over 30 categories to choose from, including new awards for Public Buildings, Public Realm and Innovation, the WAN Awards celebrate standout projects and the teams behind them. Enter now for a chance to have your moment in the spotlight. Should you have any queries, feel free to send an email to: madieson.charles@haymarket.com