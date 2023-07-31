Lithos Design unveils Dissonance collection

Designed by Raffaello Galiotto, the Dissonanze collection interprets wall coverings in a contemporary key with a sumptuous look.

Exclusive marbles – such as Calacatta Viola, Arabescato Vagli and Rosso Levantos – are enhanced by engravings decorated with gold, copper and bronze leaves.

According to a statement from Italy’s Lithos Design: “The circular motif, with variable diameter, is a texture that creates rhythmic and surprising compositions, wow-effect surfaces, capable of giving spaces a sophisticated atmosphere.”

The Dissonanze collection consists of six exclusive Lithos Design palettes: Luxury Melegrana, Luxury Champagne, Luxury Mousse, Luxury Elleboro, Luxury Macadamia, Luxury Akebia.

A contemporary design language runs through the Luxury range, while its sustainable production processes aim to reduce stone material waste.