In focus: APE Grupo renovates unique beach home

45 hours ago

The premium renovation features ancient reclaimed furniture and ceramics

Madrid-based APE Grupo partnered with OOIIO Arquitectura studio to transform a 1960s beach house into a contemporary space.

The interior designers opted to preserve the building's twentieth-century traditional dark wood furniture, while the architects focused on filling the rooms with natural light.

APE Grupo made generous use of Carmen ceramics – featuring intense and luminous glazes, herringbone patterns, fish scale-shaped pieces, and crackled finishes, among other distinctive features.

The designers breathed second life into the apartment’s old furniture through the use of sanding and a special pure white lacquer, with the aim of reflecting light and imbuing the interior space with brightness.

To further highlight the prominence of the furniture in the living-dining-office area, contrasting materials were used. Unique blue-green ceramics are designed to pop against the warm tones of the floors and white walls.

The architects have created a space where the silhouettes of the old furniture pieces take centrestage, with their curves and special dimensions harmonising against unique ceramic pieces from APE Grupo.

Key Facts

Interior
Spain
