DIY SOS supports The Big Build Children in Need

In September, DIY SOS will once again partner with Radio 2 to deliver this year’s BBC Children in Need Big Build. In what will be the 10th build for BBC Children in Need, DIY SOS will build a bespoke children’s counselling and therapy centre for Treetops Hospice in Risley, Derbyshire.

This special build, which will benefit traumatically bereaved children and families across Derbyshire will enable Treetops Hospice to deliver support in a purpose built building, tailored to the needs of the children who will access it.

DIY SOS Children in Need 2023 will see Nick Knowles and an army of volunteers create the charity’s new building – from the ground up – in just 10 days.

The team will build bespoke rooms for counselling and complimentary therapy and a multi-functional area.

Nick Knowles, presenter of BBC One’s DIY SOS said: “We have another huge build ahead of us in Derbyshire, which will provide a crucial space for children and their families who are going through some of the toughest times. If you have a trade, a skill, can spare some time to graft or can help us with materials then get in touch. It’ll be a blast.”

DIY SOS charitable builds are hugely ambitious and rely on the generosity of trade volunteers and company donations and so is appealing for tradespeople including; electricians, plumbers, carpenters, plasterers and decorators to offer support with the transformation in September.

DIY SOS is holding a Trades Day at Treetops Hospice in Risley, Derbyshire on Tuesday 15 August.

Those interested in volunteering as a professional trade or donating product to this charitable build should email: diysosrisley@bbc.co.uk before Trades Day to arrange an appointment to meet with the team.

The build will commence from Monday 11th September – Thursday 21st September 2023.

The episode will be broadcast during the BBC Children in Need Appeal week in November.