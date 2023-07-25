Saudi's Red Sea Amaala partners with Equinox Hotels

Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind Amaala and The Red Sea, has announced a partnership with Equinox, to create Equinox Resort Amaala in one of the world’s most well-preserved natural environments, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea.

Equinox Resort Amaala is the latest hotel brand to be announced for Red Sea Global’s Amaala – an integrated wellness haven featuring top global luxury brands.

The hotel, with a focus on sports, fitness and lifestyle, will comprise of 128 keys, including two luxury penthouses, as well as a suite of amenities such as several world-class culinary concepts, a magnesium salt rooftop pool, spa, Beach Club, and a signature Equinox Fitness Club.

John Pagano, group CEO of Red Sea Global, said: “Amaala brings the best in health and wellness together in an area of extraordinary natural beauty to offer exceptional and transformative experiences for guests.

"Equinox’s unique brand of luxury and fitness is a fantastic fit, allowing visitors to choose seeking self-improvement during their stay, getting back to nature on land or at sea, or simply enjoying quiet moments with loved ones in comfort and privacy.”

Equinox Resort Amaala is a key part of the Amaala Marina Village, designed by architects Foster + Partners, which will feature a collection of luxury hotels, villas and condominiums all set in a retail precinct with marina views.