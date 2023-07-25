Meet the Judges: Chris Williamson

Each week we’ll interview one of the members of our high-profile judging panel for the World Architecture News (WAN) Awards 2023, which includes over 50 of the biggest and best names in the industry.

During our interview series the judges will tell us what they are looking out for in a winning entry and why they think you should enter the WAN awards.

Chris Willliamson is Global Chair of Weston Willliamson, part of the Egis group which specialises in sustainable transport infrastructure projects and associated communities. He is also a Visiting Professor at East London University and was recently the Vice President of the RIBA responsible for International outreach.

Chris recently bought a redundant 1936 Methodist Church in his home town of Ilkeston, Derbyshire and converted it to a vibrant community arts centre to promote contemporary art in a region where traditional industry is subsiding.

Chris, why should people enter the WAN awards? What are the benefits in your view?

It’s a great opportunity to showcase your work on an international stage and a chance to benchmark one's work with others around the world.

What attracted you to becoming a judge for the WAN awards?

The quality of submissions is high and it is a great honour to be asked. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to see how other architects from all over the world both design and present their work.

What sort of scheme would you most like to see among the entries?

Sustainability is the single most important factor. Everything else falls into place behind our consideration of the future of this fragile planet.

Tell us about some of your recent projects:

I am proud to have had a lifetime's involvement in persuading commuters out of their cars onto safe, efficient and well designed public transport. From the Jubilee Line in the 1990s to the recently opened Paddington and Woolwich Elizabeth Line Stations and the current Melbourne Metro, I think these are important city shaping projects.