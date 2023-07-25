Spotlight: One-off home winners 2022

The WIN Awards 2022 saw fierce competition for the one-off home category. Here’s the lowdown on our top winners:

GOLD: Bilgola Beach House, Olson Kundig







Nestled in the sand dunes on the northern coast of Sydney, Australia, this flexible family home responds to the beachfront environment of its headland site. Bilgola Beach House is designed to withstand dramatic climate conditions, where harsh sunlight, high winds and flooding are common, while allowing the family to connect with the surrounding landscape.

SILVER: VIP Villa, LW Design

LW Design was tasked with redesigning an expansive seven-bedroomed villa within an exclusive Dubai neighbourhood. The owners wanted the designers to create an extraordinary space for their family and create a seamless flow from each room onto the large terraces and gardens beyond. The space was to be soft, feminine and understated so that the family felt at ease and comfortable at home.

Smart use of neutral colours, warm timbers and soft grey marble afforded the family elegant living and entertaining spaces, while contemporary styling provides a stylish backdrop to highlight the manicured gardens.

