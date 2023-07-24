2023 WAN Awards entry: Van Sinderen Plaza - GLUCK+

Located in the fastest growing section of Brooklyn, New York in which over half the population lives below the poverty line, the need for affordable housing is critical.

The client, MacQuesten Companies, requested bold, colourful and modern housing for the long derelict linear site alongside elevated train tracks in the low-lying East New York neighbourhood in Brooklyn. The proximity to the public transit was a positive, however the need to mitigate environmental obstructions like sound, daylight and views on a narrow street was important to convey respect to the community and to create a place that residents are proud to call home.

Financed under the Extremely Low- and Low-Income Affordability Program (ELLA), LEED and Enterprise Green Communities certified, Van Sinderen Plaza transforms the long-vacant site alongside the train tracks into 100 per cent affordable housing set above retail and a community daycare.

Two seven-story buildings of 17,992 square metres rise above the elevated train line, clad in a gradation of bold coloured fibre cement panels down the full length of both façades amplifying the movement of the trains. Both ends start with dark burgundy reminiscent of the residential brick town homes in the neighbourhood, and gradually transition from dark to light, red to yellow where New Lots Avenue crosses Van Sinderen Avenue, interrupting the linear experience. At this intersection, the buildings set back from the street, creating a new gateway plaza to the neighbourhood and public outdoor space for the community, resulting in a pedestrian-friendly scale that is sympathetic with the surrounding low-rise homes.