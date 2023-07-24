2023 WAN Awards entry: GHETTO - Henriquez Partners Architects

Answering the Venice Biennale Architettura 2021 question “How will we live together?”, the theoretical project GHETTO encourages individuals to consider the architect’s role in creating spaces for inclusion, questioning their role as a “cordial convener and custodian of the spatial contract”.

GHETTO imagines a physical conduit for the redistribution of wealth from tourists to refugees by transferring equity garnered in the development process in a mutually beneficial manner. While this project explores one iteration of this redistribution model, it can be applied across a variety of geographies, scales and contexts to provide a myriad of social benefits.

GHETTO proposes the resettlement of 1,000 refugees into Venice financed by the sale of timeshare condominiums for America tourists. The inspiration came from Cannaregio – where a 16th century influx of Jewish arrivals into Venice led to the first ghetto in history – and from a desire to illustrate that architecture has the potential to be an expression of social justice.

In the effort to explore our responsibility as global citizens to care for one another and explore financial mechanisms that redistribute equity to provide social benefits, GHETTO is imagined across four architectural islands to demonstrate these intentions. Each of the islands are positioned near one of four compelling sites: the Venetian ghetto, Stazione di Santa Lucia, Piazza San Marco, and the Arsenale. These sites were carefully selected to parallel four key-influencing factors in Venice: the Jewish ghetto as project inspiration, the refugee crisis, Venetian over-tourism, and challenging the traditional role of the architect.