2023 WAN Awards entry: Cardero - Henriquez Partners Architects

Cardero by Henriquez Partners Architects is an entry in the Multi Use category of the 2023 WAN Awards

Adjacent to Vancouver’s spectacular Coal Harbour waterfront, Cardero is a modern obelisk marking the entrance to downtown while acknowledging its spectacular location and unique setting at the intersection of two city grids. The architectural sunshades on the south and west facades are an iconic feature, lending practicality and a unique identity. These origami-like screens were inspired by the nautical surroundings – seagulls and seaplanes of Coal Harbour and hang-gliders alighting from nearby Grouse Mountain. Constructed of plate steel, the sculptural sunshades provide privacy and shading while reducing solar heat gain.

The striking geometry acknowledges the building’s location at a pivot point between two city grids. At West Georgia Street, Cardero comprises a slender 26-storey tower, relating to surrounding high-rises, then along West Pender Street it drops to 21 storeys, receding to complement neighbouring residential towers. This dual form also reduces the overall perceived mass.

Cardero includes 118 residential units, 60 per cent of which are suitable for families with children, addressing Vancouver’s goal of increasing family housing. The units were designed to frame spectacular views and provide creative solutions to optimize livability like retractable kitchen range hoods.

The residential units sit atop a four-storey podium with at-grade retail and 45,000 square feet of co-working office space. On-site amenities include multi-purpose spaces, a common roof deck and urban agricultural plots. Cardero’s LEED Gold sustainability features include stormwater management, a high performance double-glazed curtain window wall, operable windows, concrete with recycled content and personalized thermal control. The design also allows for connection to a future neighbourhood district energy system.