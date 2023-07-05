2023 WAN Awards entry: Winland Center - The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD)

Based on the study of the heritage context, the project, however, attempts to interpret the integration of context conservation and new architecture under the backdrop of urban renewal. With critical thinking, the design team pondered whether to recreate the core or form of the historic block, and highlighted several interconnected concepts- materiality, connectivity and dialogue, hoping to activate the heritage place.

The design of Hangzhou Winland Center referred to the layout of traditional Chinese three-entry courtyard compound, the symmetrical layout of Xiangji Temple and the urban fabrics of Dadou Road Historic Block. With several axes connecting past and present and the public spaces anchoring the realm, the design fulfills varied functional requirements within a limited sitea area. Meanwhile, the three progressive courtyards on the main axis, in different sizes and openness according to functions, embody a modern, innovative interpretation of traditional space.

The project is a group of sophisticated modernist buildings. From the minimalist hidden-frame curtain walls to the modern decorative vertical lines, the cantilevered transparent glass boxes featuring a sense of technology, and the emerging materials such as Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC), all these architectural elements are combined distinctly, delicately and harmoniously, which allows for the integration of modernism and traditional architecture.

With consideration of sustainability, natural materials were rejected even for the large-scale outdoor pavements. With repeated investigations and comparisons, tile floorings made of renewable materials were selected to minimize energy and resource consumption, which is essential for sustainable building design.