2023 WAN Awards entry: Munkebjerg Park - A Neighborhood for a lifetime - Juul Frost Architects

Our ambition is a mixed neighbourhood with both housing, services and businesses connected by green surroundings. A dynamic neighbourhood where all generations live together that promotes social, mental and physical well-being.

A mixed neighbourhood where generations meet

Juul Frost Architects have been responsible for all phases from the vision and the local plan to the realization of all buildings of ’Munkebjerg Park’ The projects include family dwellings, student housing, senior housing, a town square, a public park, a day care center, a multi-use office building, a convenience store, as well as terraced houses - all that is needed to ensure a mixed, vibrant neighbourhood with a demographic diversity. A dynamic neighbourhood where all generations live together.

Promoting social, mental and physical well-being

Munkebjerg Park is an example of how Juul Frost Architects’ holistic approach across planning and design phases secures green, liveable residential areas that promotes social, physical and mental well-being. In our design of the residential areas archticecture, landscape and urban spaces we have emphasised:

- The public park, playground, shared greenhouses, the town square as a central meeting place, senior communities and shared roof terraces as the social backbone

- Open ground floors with life and interaction create opportunities for spontaneous social meetings between residents and support a sense of a sense of safety

- Walkability and Active living through walking distance to daily functions; groceries, day care and public transport

- Access to green areas and nature to promote mental well-being