2023 WAN Awards entry: Valley Student Apartment of Jingdezhen Vocational University of Art - Architectural Design & Research Institute of TsingHua University CO.,LTD.

The Valley Student Apartment is located in the valley wetland on the campus of Jingdezhen Art Vocational university, Jingdezhen City, China. The client is Jingdezhen Taoyang Real Estate Co., Ltd. The size the project is 48275 square meters, and the completion date is December 2022.

Jingdezhen is known as the "Porcelain Capital" because it has been producing Chinese ceramics for at least 1,000 years. It is the center of ancient Chinese art ceramic production and tea production. By facing abundant historical culture accumulation, we try to integrate and extend the unique regional temperament of Jingdezhen into the space. The mundane matters in Jingdezhen and the unique style of the thousand-year-old tea garden all had an impact on our design.

The valley student apartment consists of four dormitories across the creek and wetland. The terrain elevation difference was solved by adopt the concept of bottom overhead space to reduce earthworks, keep the creek and wetland in the site as much as possible, and actively deal with the seasonal flood threat. The building looks as if it is slightly suspended on the existing terrain, and is in harmony with the natural environment of the tea garden.