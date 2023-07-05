2023 WAN Awards entry: Shanghai YuYuan Metro Station: An Underground Arcade of Lighting Ripples - XING DESIGN

Located in Huangpu District, Yuyuan Station serves not only as a node for Metro Lines but also as a starting point for many urban tours.

As the deepest subway station in Shanghai, the walls, columns, and floor layers must follow strict civil engineering codes. The original arrangement of the columns accommodates track splitting and merging, and the distribution of ceiling pipes in the station’s main hall is not homogeneous. Organizing the mechanical and electrical systems while ensuring sufficient height for the station’s terminal became a significant challenge.

Therefore, the parametric design and BIM technology are adapted to generate forms and optimize the number of non-standard units, in order to control the cost of mass production and installation. The curved wave-like ceiling visualizes the Huangpu River is made up of tens of thousands of aluminum panels, cut, bent, and spliced. The waves “beat” onto the columns, rhythmically forming a pulsating arcade while the curvature of the wave tips echoes the Chinese eaves of the City God Temple and multiple other cultural elements.

The ceiling system is optimized with lighting to form a three-dimensional LED canopy that can present various light effects for different holidays and events, creating an immersive art experience.

Moreover, the lighting system is open to the public to submit color schemes and art forms to shape the urban public space together. The design of the Yuyuan Station goes beyond a simple transportation outlet, making it more like a piece of public art.