2023 WAN Awards entry: Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal - Elphick Proome Architecture

After decades of operating cruises out of a rudimentary shed, the Port of Durban now enjoys a landmark cruise terminal which is both energising and catalysing its urban context. The building’s principle engagement with the city is its spatial and visual connectivity to the historic precinct and strategic outdoor public spaces linked to the city’s beachfront and harbour-edge. The terminal was conceived as the new portal to KwaZulu Natal, welcoming tourists to the province and traditional culture. Dwarfed by docked cruise liners wharf-side, the construct asserts itself as a memorable landmark object.

Conceived with an overt African identity, the terminal envelope draws inspiration from the earthy colours, vibrant textures and traditional triangular motifs displayed in Zulu craft. This over-sailing construct and its folded facades and roof form, characterise the terminal generating a simple, yet intricate architectural expression. It was designed to facilitate the embarkation and disembarkation of 6,000 passengers a day and is planned to allow the functions attached to each process to occur efficiently. Functional flexibility is achieved by its conversion to a conference centre off-season, allowed by the division wall between the arrivals hall and the baggage collection hall that fully slides away.

Effectively a large shed with extensive spans, the terminal’s profile envelope is generated by a consistent 1,2m deep primary steel structural zone clad with aluminium sheeting. Sustainability measures include a ventilated and expansive façade, energy-efficient lighting fixtures, landscaping and water-efficient fixtures. The terminal is 6 400sqm and was completed in December 2021.