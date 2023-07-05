2023 WAN Awards entry: Reconstruction of Beijing Workers' Stadium - Beijing Institute of Architectural Design

The construction of the project has a total area of 385,000 square meters. The new Workers' Stadium adopts digital construction, digital disclosure, digital management and other key technologies. In order to restore the original architectural style, the new stadium is constructed by the fair-faced concrete techniques on the basis of retaining the original color. After completion, it will become the single building with the largest-scale application of fair-faced concrete construction technology in China. Compared with ordinary concrete, fair-faced concrete can greatly reduce construction waste by eliminating the process of secondary exterior eaves decoration and secondary interior decoration. At the same time, fair-faced concrete can also resist oxidation, corrosion, wear and tear without falling off after coating the protective layer on the surface, so that the facade of the new Workers' Stadium does not need to be overhauled during the life cycle of the building. In addition, its minimalist appearance also reminds people of the style of the old Workers' Stadium.

The new Workers' Stadium adopts the principle of maximizing the opening area of the canopy, using polycarbonate sheets with a high transmittance rate (70%-90%). The polycarbonate sheets utilize the light wavelength control UV technology, which can make the visible light beneficial to the growth of grass into the site and shield the unfavorable light wavelength, minimizing the energy consumption of the professional football turf for light supplementing.