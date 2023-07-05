2023 WAN Awards entry: The Hangzhou Asian Games Baseball and Softball Sports Cultural Center - The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD)

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China. As the newly built venue with the largest construction area for the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Baseball and Softball Sports Cultural Center will become the largest baseball and softball sports center in China with the highest standards and the most advanced facilities. It can undertake international first-class baseball and softball events.

The project has a total construction area of 160,000 m2 and is divided into two sites, A and E. Site A includes a main baseball stadium with a maximum of 10,000 seats, a second baseball field with a maximum of 2,500 seats, a training gymnasium and a hotel. Site E includes a 2,000-seat main softball field and a 500-seat second softball field.

The center consisting of baseball fields, training gymnasium, and hotel is integrated with a characteristic pedestrian covered with the membrane structure ceiling, leading people to immerse themselves in the future sports community atmosphere. Different from other similar venues, the center has no walls. As a sports and cultural park, it is open to the public.

The cloud-like PTFE membrane structure ceiling has both tension and floating feeling, just like the wings of cloud in the sky. Under the ceiling, the sports culture commercial pedestrian in the form of semi-open blocks creates an open platform connecting the daily life of the public with sports events, and has become the core driving force to stimulate the lasting vitality of the venue.