In focus: Previous 'Lighting' winners

Every year our judges receive hundreds of super bright lighting entries. In 2022, our panel picked the following shining example projects:

Gold: Theatre Royal Drury Lane, BDP



For the first time in a century the Grade I listed Theatre Royal Drury Lane has been completely refurbished to cutting edge production standard, from the back of the house through the auditorium to the original reception rooms. The building is now fully accessible, with enhanced functional use for a wider variety of theatrical performances.

Silver: Black Star Pastry, Studio Illumine

Studio Illumine designed the lighting atmosphere for Black Star Pastry, a space-themed cafe in downtown Shanghai. The interiors evoke the feeling of being in space through the use of a monochromatic palette, reflective materials and bespoke lighting.

Finalist: LDN:W, BDP

The refurbishment of a 1980s office building includes work on its external façade at street level and the creation of a semi-public ground floor space and a rooftop extension with terrace. Driving towards the client's net zero carbon ambitions, the 12 storey scheme features an innovative structural glazing system on the ground floor.

Finalist: Ahn Luh Guantang Resorts and Residence, Beijing PRO Lighting Design Co.

With " hidden light " as the guiding theme, the designer has conceived a unique spatial rhythm and temperament to cultivate a refined atmosphere. Modesty is the order of the day for the deployment of light in space.

Finalist: Glasgow Queen Street Station, BDP

The design creates an accessible, welcoming building. The dramatic new roof animates the passenger journey, its form signalling the principal entrances. Internal re-planning improves connections to the low level platforms and bathes their stairs with light from the same clerestory window that provides views of the train shed.

Finalist: Royal College of Physicians at the Spine, BDP



The northern home of the Royal College of Physicians takes its name from a striking staircase on its north elevation that resembles human vertebrae. The £35m building promotes mental and physical wellbeing and is among the first to achieve WELL Platinum and BREEAM Outstanding.

