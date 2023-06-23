In focus: Previous 'Experiential Design' winners

Every year our judges receive hundreds of creative entries from across the globe.

In 2022, our panel picked the following standout projects:

Gold: Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Display Shelves, LUO Studio



Completed in November 2021, the project covered a total area of 602㎡. Every panel in the ‘wood-woven’ display shelves is manually picked, sorted, dried and baked by villagers.

Silver: Martin Goya X PIG, Pig Design

The design team placed "regenerated" and "instinctive" narratives and structural logic into an existing 270-square-metre vacant space. X Pig used sustainable existing resources.

Finalist: Books in Clouds, Wutopia Lab

Completed in June 2021, the project covered a total building area of 1726㎡. The client hoped that a bookstore should reflect the spirit of the city or region. Rather than perform cosmetic surgery on a collage of cluttered commercial territorial façades, the designers wrapped them in a continuous white perforated aluminum panel wall.

Finalist: Chasing Light, Ad Architecture

Located in Foshan, China, this 890㎡ project forms part of ceramic tile brand Overland's headquarters. Chasing Light integrates the functions of reception, exhibition and experience, and aims to upgrade the brand's image. The product display space continues the overall design logic.



