Henning Larsen launches APAC hub in Singapore

Global architecture practice Henning Larsen has opened its new Asia-Pacific headquarters.

From its design hub in a historical building in the heart of Singapore, Norway-founded Henning Larsen will expand its services in architecture, landscape, and urbanism across the APAC region.

Earlier in the year, Henning Larsen integrated with landscape architecture firm, Ramboll Studio Dreiseitl, marking a commitment to focusing on nature in balance with urban development – an important step in the evolution of the global practice as it expands in Asia-Pacific.

Jacob Kurek, global design director at Henning Larsen, said: “As we expand globally, we have sharpened our Asia Pacific strategy.

"Singapore and the wider region has such a dedication to context-driven regenerative architecture, landscape, and urbanism, which has opened up extraordinary possibilities for pioneering design approaches."

From the French International School in Hong Kong to the waterfront transformation project in Sydney's Cockle Bay Park, striking a balance between the built and natural environment has long been a focus of Henning Larsen’s work in Asia-Pacific.

Earlier this month, Henning Larsen was announced as part of the winning consortium to transform the Canberra Theatre Centre (pictured) into a multi-event, all-inclusive space that will be the anchor project for creating an internationally recognised arts precinct in Australia’s capital.

In Singapore, Jurong Lake Garden and the Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park & Kallang River are Henning Larsen's landmark projects.