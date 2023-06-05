Perkins&Will New York promotes Robert Clemens

Global architecture and design firm Perkins&Will has promoted Robert Clemens (pictured) to managing director of its New York studio.

Since joining Perkins&Will in 2021, Clemens has served as the studio’s director of operations and leader of its commercial and emerging transit practices.

Clemens succeeds Bill Harris, who will continue in an expanded regional managing director role after nearly six years as New York studio managing director.



“Thanks to Bill, our studio has enjoyed incredible growth and become even more deeply embedded into the vibrant cultural fabric of New York City,” said Clemens.

“For me, Bill has been an incredible mentor and inspiration, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to now lead the studio forward.”



Under Harris’ leadership, Perkins&Will’s New York studio has experienced significant growth, nearly doubling its staff size and completing or embarking on a range of significant projects.

These include the ground-up commercial development 799 Broadway in Greenwich Village; the Animal Medical Center on the Upper East Side; workplace interiors for leading legal, financial, and tech firms; and academic medical centers in both New York and Philadelphia.

Clemens has more than 25 years’ experience as an architect and has been actively practicing in New York since 2008. His projects have included mixed-use, residential, and transit-oriented communities that emphasize equity, as well as cultural and civic environments.