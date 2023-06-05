Open for entry: WAN Awards 2023

37 hours ago

The World Architecture News Awards are now in their sixteenth year

Designed to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding buildings on an international scale, the World Architecture News (WAN) Awards are open for entry.

For this year’s awards, which will be unveiled in November, our judges are looking for projects that are “innovative, visionary and imaginative”. 

There are over 30 categories to choose from, including new awards for Public Buildings, Public Realm and Innovation.  

The WAN Awards bring together the most influential architectural professionals to recognise excellence and shine a spotlight on standout projects and the teams behind them. 

Enter the WAN Awards before Thursday 29 June to save with the early bird offer.  

To enter the 2023 WAN Awards Europe, click here

To see last year’s list of WAN Awards winners, click here

We look forward to celebrating your achievements live in person on stage in 2023.
 

 

Key Facts

WAN Awards
2023
