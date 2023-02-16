Middleweight 3D Designer (Retail)

Employer: Network Career Consultants Location: London Salary: £30,000 - £40,000 per annum Closing Date: 16th March 2023 Sector: Retail

Specialism: Designer £30,000 - £40,000 per annum

A Design Agency that are based in zone 1 London, in a cool part of town, with flexbile working offered, seek a strong Middleweight 3D Designer to Mid–Senior with salaries between 30 and 40k for this position.

Working on Pop–up bars and restaurants, Visual Merchandising, Window Displays, Concessions and Brand Experiences, everyday would be different, working with clients such as Selfridges, FaceGym, and Charlotte Tilsburry just to name a few.

Cinema4D and Vectorworks is what is used in this studio, so being able to work on this software is highly desireable, but it is more about one‘s aptitude and creativity.

You‘ll be joining a smallish team but has really packed a punch in the London and UK design scene, and are continuing to grow steadily.

To be considered do apply with CV and foliio within.

