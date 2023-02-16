Senior 3D Designer

Employer: Network Career Consultants Location: London Salary: £38,000 - £50,000 per annum Closing Date: 16th March 2023 Sector: Consultancy

Specialism: Designer £38,000 - £50,000 per annum

A London design consultancy that design in modern Retail design i.e. pop–up shops and shop in shops, as well as stand alone stores, seek a strong 3D Designer to add to their team.

Running on Vectorworks and C4D, you‘ll be designing in a team of up to 5 designers on various projects, and also running some yourself, due to your level of being a Senior.

Being able to assist in pitches and even lead on some would be highly sought after, and most definitely strong skills in visualising, rendering, and sketching is key – whereby it is a role that shouts creativity!

C4D and Vectorworks, with knowledge in Sketchup, are ideally software you can use, but those who have strong skills in retail design and have the experience working with top brands can be cross trained.

Do apply with CV and folio to be considered!

