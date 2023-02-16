Interior CAD Technician (Residential)

Employer: Network Career Consultants Location: London Salary: £30,000 - £38,000 per annum Closing Date: 16th March 2023 Sector: Residential

Our client, a well–established London Interior Design consultancy the creates beautiful high–end residential and hospitality spaces globally are seeking out a Midweight CAD Technician to join their team on a permanent basis.

This role requires participating in the development of presentation and bid documentation and to produce and manage all required interior design documentation. You will be expected to ensure the correct completion of all technical documentation within internal and external guidelines and rules.

Applicants must have high proficiency in AutoCAD and have previous experience within the residential sectors.

If you would like to join a respected design studio with a global footprint and a collaborative team in place, then please get in touch with your CV and portfolio of work which demonstrates technical drawings.

