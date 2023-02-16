Technical Designer (Solidworks)

Employer: Network Career Consultants Location: Midlands Salary: £35,000 - £50,000 per annum Closing Date: 16th March 2023 Sector: Solidworks

Specialism: Designer

A Retail Design agency that touches on other sectors too, seek a strong Design Engineer that understands the manufacturing process of Design, Build, and fit–out of Retail stands, concessions, and larger design areas.

Fluency in Solidworks is key, as well as extensive experience in working in Retail 3D Design.

While this consultancy is 50 strong so you‘ll be joining a large agency that do everything from concept to design to build.

This role is mainly office–based.

Do apply with CV and folio within to be considered.

