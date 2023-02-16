JOBS

Technical Designer (Solidworks)

15 hours ago

A Retail Design agency that touches on other sectors too, seek a strong Design Engineer that understands the manufacturing process of Design, Build, and fit–out of Retail stands, concessions, and larger design areas.

Employer: Network Career Consultants
Location: Midlands
Salary: £35,000 - £50,000 per annum
Closing Date: 16th March 2023
Sector: Solidworks
Specialism: Designer

Fluency in Solidworks is key, as well as extensive experience in working in Retail 3D Design.

While this consultancy is 50 strong so you‘ll be joining a large agency that do everything from concept to design to build.

This role is mainly office–based.

Do apply with CV and folio within to be considered.

To receive up–to–the–minute job info, just follow us on at Twitter.com/networkrecruit Network is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy and is an Equal Opportunities and Age Positive Employer.

