Head of FF&E (Hospitality Interiors)

Employer: Network Career Consultants Location: London Salary: £70,000 - £85,000 per annum Closing Date: 16th March 2023 Sector: Hospitality

Specialism: FF&E, Interiors

We have a unique opening for a Global Head of FF&E to join a long standing multi–disciplinary design consultancy that specialises in beautifully crafted and diverse luxury hospitality environments across the globe.

This position requires a strong creative force within the FF&E sector, however also must have excellent management capabilities as you will be spearheading the London FF&E team, and also liaising with the various global studios.

You will be responsible for the growth of the FF&E department, the maintenance of a company culture that values quality, continuous improvement, key staff retention and development, and high performance. You will work with current global clients to strengthen relationships already established, whilst opening new connections and forming new partnerships.

Within this role you shall work to ensure that contracts are completed within program and budget in line with projections. Allocate fees, hours by phase, tasks, and staff and continuously monitor. Develop fee level, billing schedule, and project progress report with the Financial Team.

From a creative standpoint, you will decide on the overall design concept and make sure the concept is consistent from the beginning to the end of the project. Throughout the course of each project, they will serve as team leader and provide direction to the team.

Applicants must have previous experience in luxury hospitality design, projects of a large and complex scale and must have an extensive background within an FF&E specialised position at management or directorship level.

If you are looking to join a highly successful Interiors business with a well–established reputation in producing exceptional quality projects, then please get in touch with your CV and portfolio of work.

To receive up–to–the–minute job info, just follow us on at Twitter.com/networkrecruit Network is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy and is an Equal Opportunities and Age Positive Employer.