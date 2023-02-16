Employer: Network Career Consultants Location: London Salary: £38,000 - £48,000 per annum Closing Date: 16th March 2023 Sector: Architect

Specialism: Interior

A Design Studio that are going from strength to strength with an office in London and one outside of London are after a strong Senior Interior Architect to add to their team.

Running on Autocad and Sketchup, fluency in both software is key for this role, and any understanding in Revit a massive plus.

Designing in Commercial sectors such as Retail and Hospitality Design, they are seeking designers with obvious experience in these sectors (either or), as they do beauty stores, gyms, and other great establishments such as designing Third Space one of the most luxurious gyms on the market!

You‘ll be in a Central London location, whereby you‘ll be expected to be in at least 2–3 days a week.

And in terms of your design skills you‘re an all–rounder, with both conceptual and technical abilities.

Do apply within for this great opportunity!

