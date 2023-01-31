Employer: Guru Location: London Salary: £50,000 - £60,000 Depending on Experience + benefits Closing Date: 02nd March 2023 Sector: Design

Specialism: FF&E Designer

A Senior FF&E Designer is needed to join a London based design studio working on projects across the UK. They are expected to take responsibility for design, sourcing and procurement of FF&E across a wide range of project.

Creating unique spaces through FF&E design is a crucial part of the business and so having experience and knowledge of contract manufacturers and brands is a key part of the role. This leading interior design company are passionate about creating unique aspirational spaces that lead the way in design and wellbeing. Projects span residential and commercial developments, UHNW resi projects and commercial fit outs. Due to continued success, they are now seeking a highly competent Senior FF&E Designer to join their team.

The Senior FF&E Designer will oversee all FF&E projects from conception to completion, with the support of the wider team. There will be a focus on design and specification and so experience in residential and hospitality FF&E design projects, and connections with global Brands, is essential. The role will further entail the creation of FF&E schedules with accurate costings, co-ordinating specifications with drawing packages, creating mood boards, presenting concepts to clients, sourcing and researching new suppliers, overseeing project installation and ensuring styling and accessorising requirements are met.

Our client have a design studio in the The Hoxton, Southwark, where the role will be primarily based, but ad hoc nationwide travel will be required to visit projects and meet designers, and manufacturers.

To qualify... You should have experience as a FF&E Designer / Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment Designer / FFE Designer, contracts sales with experience in large schemes or similar with a CV & portfolio that demonstrates:

Proven industry experience working on both residential and hospitality focused projects (contract sales welcome)

An extensive knowledge of, and relationships with the suppliers of contract furniture

In depth knowledge of products, materials & suppliers

General knowledge of interior architecture with the ability to read and understand technical drawings, including furniture shop drawings

Experience in project management (budgeting, scheduling etc)

The ability to differentiate the needs of different aesthetics and narratives

The ability to use a variety of media in the development and documentation of a design project

You are self-motivated with the ability to take responsibility and use initiative to find solutions and alternatives as problems arise

Excellent organisational skills and the ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines efficiently

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to work independently and as part of an effective team

You have a flexible approach to work and are willing to assist the wider design team when needed, along with the ability to demonstrate discretion with sensitive, and confidential information

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

You are competent in MS Office, AutoCAD, Adobe Suite

You have the legal right to work in the UK

English spoken and a good communicator

An Industry recognised diploma or degree in Interior Design, Interior Architecture or Architecture

Any experience with Estimac would be ideal as would any experience using lighting as a design element

In return the FF&E Designer will be joining a team of talented and enthusiastic people passionate about their industry and making their working environment and culture a great place to be.