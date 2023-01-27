Kevin Scott Photography

Video: Perkins&Will transforms one of the 20 “most appalling pieces of architecture on college campuses”

Hannah Holt
37 hours ago

World Architecture News speaks to Perkins&Will about the highs and lows of its renovation of the Pence Union Building (PUB), a once “confusing” and “maze-like” student union situated on the Eastern Washington University campus in the United States.

Founded in 1935, Perkins&Will is a global architecture practice which aims to design buildings that make a positive difference in the world. Its work ranges from urban design to corporate interiors.

The firm’s redesign of the PUB won bronze in the ‘Education – Higher education and research facilities’ category of the 2022 World Architecture News Awards.

In this video Ryan Bussard, a design director at Perkins&Will, expands upon the company's award entry, detailing the benefits and challenges of working with an exisiting building and revealing the sustainability strategy taken which ultimately achieved LEED certification.

Watch the building transform from one of MSNBC's "most appalling examples of campus architecture" to the home-away-from-home it is for students today.

Key Facts

