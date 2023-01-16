Director Level Architect (High-End Residential Design)

Employer: Guru Location: London Salary: Circa £100,000 DOE Depending On Experience + bonus Closing Date: 02nd March 2023 Sector: Residential Design

Specialism: Residential Design

A commercially savvy Director / Senior Architect is needed to join a leading high-end residential Architectural and Interiors Design practice in South-West London. Working closely with the Managing Director, expect the autonomy to lead a talented team to deliver outstanding residential design projects that consist of new build houses and extensions to period properties primarily based around the South-West London area.

Boasting the Sunday Times Best Family Home award two years running, brand new Offices overlooking the river at Wandsworth, and fantastic client projects, this award-winning practice has an enviable reputation for creating breath-taking residential architecture. They are now seeking a Director / Senior Architect, with proven high-end residential experience, to join their vibrant, collaborative office environment that everyone truly loves to be in.

Joining as the Director / Senior Architect you will utilise your excellent leadership skills to ensure the team delivers projects to deadlines and commercial targets. Whether you are meeting clients to determine concepts; liaising with internal and external contractors; solving problems with brilliantly simple solutions; conveying your ideas via freehand drawings; managing projects onsite; or keeping up to date with cutting edge technology and design trends, you will play a vital role in ensuring clients continue to be wowed.

In short, the Director / Senior Architect will enjoy the rare opportunity to progress their career leading a team and inputting innovative ideas into award-winning high-end projects from conception to installation and beyond.

To qualify... You could be a Director (Architect) / Senior Architect / Senior Residential Architect / Principal Architect or similar with a CV and portfolio that demonstrates:

Solid expertise in high end residential new build houses and period refurbishment projects preferably in the London area.

Excellent design, presentation, and technical ability.

Excellent leadership skills you are adept at running a team to deliver projects to deadlines and commercial targets.

A track record of running projects from inception to completion.

Contract documentation and contract administration skills.

High proficiency in Vectorworks.

The ability to co-ordinate and manage external technical staff, consultants, and contractors.

A strong ability to prioritise and handle multi-tasking.

A strong ability in the production of detailed drawing packages for construction.

Advanced Knowledge of NBS Specification, UK British Standards & Building regulations.

You have managed projects on site successfully to timescale & budget.

You are commercially savvy as well as having the understanding for budgets and construction costs.

You are positive, outgoing, and approachable communicator, with the ability to express ideas effectively, orally, graphically and in writing, you can lead any client comfortably through the design process and respond effectively to the clients briefs.

The ability to keep up with a fast-paced working environment and deal with obstacles and tight deadlines with a positive attitude.

Fluent in English, verbal and written.

This is a full time, office based role in Wandworth, usual working hours are 9am until 6pm.

In return the successful Director / Senior Architect will be joining a team of talented and enthusiastic people and get to build a portfolio of award-winning homes.