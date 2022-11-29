Perkins&Will: transforming educational buildings

As part of a deep dive into Perkins&Will’s diverse portfolio of work, World Architecture News editor, Alison Carter will speak with Ryan Bussard, Principal, Design Director to find out how the firm changed Eastern Washington University’s Pence Union Building to support an open and inclusive work environment and addressed diverse student needs.

So what do you need to consider when working towards LEED Certification in a education setting? We will look at how Perkins&Will addressed key sustainability issues including energy planning, water use and reducing carbon.

Find out how the firm worked to ensure the building will achieve a 45% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a 90% reduction by 2050 in line with Eastern Washington University’s Climate Action Plan.

Timings to be announced soon.