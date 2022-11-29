  1. Kevin Scott Photography
  2. Kevin Scott Photography
  3. Kevin Scott Photography
  4. Kevin Scott Photography
  5. Kevin Scott Photography
  6. Kevin Scott Photography
Perkins&Will: transforming educational buildings

Alison Carter
11 hours ago

How do you transform an outdated student union hub into a LEED certified, light filled and amenity-rich space, to create creating a home away from home for students?

As part of a deep dive into Perkins&Will’s diverse portfolio of work, World Architecture News editor, Alison Carter will speak with Ryan Bussard, Principal, Design Director to find out how the firm changed Eastern Washington University’s Pence Union Building to support an open and inclusive work environment and addressed diverse student needs.

So what do you need to consider when working towards LEED Certification in a education setting? We will look at how Perkins&Will addressed key sustainability issues including energy planning, water use and reducing carbon. 

Find out how the firm worked to ensure the building will achieve a 45% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a 90% reduction by 2050 in line with Eastern Washington University’s Climate Action Plan. 

Timings to be announced soon. 

Key Facts

Architecture
Perkins&Will
United States
Education Accreditation LEED

