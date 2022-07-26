Book now to attend the British Homes Awards 2022 at The Londoner Hotel

The British Homes Awards (BHA) shortlist has been unveiled. As part of the build up to the celebratory luncheon event at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on 30 September, we are highlighting some of those involved in the judging process.

Interest in the awards has grown year-on-year as the industry takes up the opportunity to showcase the importance of housing design and benchmark against peers.

The judges are industry experts and bring a wealth of experience to this year’s panel, as well as a valuable insight into the ongoing market trends within the industry. We asked some of those who took part what they valued from the BHA.

Brendan Tracey, Director at ​​Phillips Tracey Architects

Over the past 20 years Brendan has been instrumental in the design and delivery of a number of award winning projects including last year's BHA House of the Year winner, Jupp House. Brendan has spoken at various construction events and also makes regular contributions to industry and related consumer magazines.





The British Homes Awards provide valuable exposure for practices like ours and affect our relevancy with those working within and outside of the Architectural world. Recognition of good work through awards like the British Homes Awards helps evolve the industry and foster credibility for our profession.

Daniel Grix, Managing Director at Gracewood Construction Ltd

Daniel has over 20 years' experience in development, working on high profile Joint Venture & Regeneration schemes throughout London and the South East. Daniel believes in exceptional construction standards and has a wealth of experience understanding the needs and expectations of buyers and tenants.

Showcasing the works of Housing Design is a complete passion of mine, sustainable simple design using natural materials exemplifies our modern world. Being able to work with the year's best is truly rewarding.

Charlene Campbell, Architect & Director at Green Tea Architects

Charlene is an experienced architect living and working in London. The practice is situated in an old converted tea factory harmoniously named Green Tea Architects. She is passionate about good design, ethical practice and responsible action and places inclusivity and social values at the core of her practice.

Many practices put in many years of hard work. It's great for this work to be showcased and if possible obtain recognition.

Fred Guttfield, Founder at Guttfield Architecture

Fred founded Guttfield Architecture in 2011 to help clients create beautiful contemporary homes. Based in Berkshire, the award-winning practice works across the South East and London, designing low-energy, long-life buildings within challenging budgets.

The British Homes Awards has a diverse judging panel from a broad range of professions, backgrounds and sectors, meaning entries will be considered with a truly wide scope of opinion. It's a real honour to be invited to join the judging panel.

Félicie Krikler, Director at Assael Architecture

With over 20 years' experience in architecture and urban design, Félicie is a director of one of the UK's largest architecture practices. Leading on strategic master plans and large mixed-use projects to detailed urban living, she has developed an intimate understanding of what makes good spaces and communities work.

These awards are important for raising the quality of all UK housing and I am delighted to be able to use my experience towards this.

Craig Sheach, Partner at PRP

Craig has designed and led a number of major award-winning schemes across the UK and internationally. His experience encompasses design-led mixed use, residential and Build-To-Rent developments as well as co-location projects on complex brownfield sites and in urban and town centre sites with high density.

The British Homes Awards provide the opportunity to showcase innovations in housing design and to shine a light on those projects that have made a real difference to improving the environment and residents health and wellbeing.

Emily Burnett, Director at Gruff Architects

Emily studied architecture at The Bartlett School of Architecture and The Royal College of Art and is co-director of Gruff Architects. She has a passion for creating homes that have character and are healthy and happy places to live. Emily is also a registered BIID interior designer.

The home has become so important to us in the last few years. It's great to have these awards that are specific to these spaces and their increasing requirements. Judging these awards is a privilege, to be able to see the continued passion in the industry for the design of spaces that are so integral to our lives.

Simon Robinson, Director at MSMR Architects

Simon is a leading architect whose design studio specialises in residential, hotel, mixed-use and workplace developments. Simon focuses on client liaison and project initiation as well as providing creative direction for much of MSMR's design output. His work also includes the full spectrum of redevelopment projects.

As the demand for good quality housing continues to outstrip supply, these awards are a terrific opportunity to showcase the very best homes being designed and built today.

Other judges who have supported the BHA this year include:

Tara de Linde

Simon Saint

Gary McLuskey

Teresa Borsuk

Wayne Glaze

Danny Sutcliffe

Remi Connolly-Taylor

Ian Killick

Simone de Gale

Richard Dudzicki

Amos Goldreich

Audley English

Emma Flanagan

Gayle Appleyard

