The British Homes Awards 2022: shortlist announced

The significant uplift in entries this year reflects both the sector’s ongoing growth post pandemic and the vital importance of the British homebuilding industry in society.
The appetite for new homes is undiminished, and with categories ranging from interiors to landscaping, these awards give the sector an opportunity to demonstrate best practice and innovation to both peers and competitors.
This year the British Homes Awards' (BHA) winners will be announced over a luncheon on Friday 30 September, at The Londoner Hotel, London.
The celebration will begin at noon with a reception, followed by lunch and plenty of time for networking.
The BHA judging panel have selected the entries below for the 2022 shortlist.
Affordable Housing
New Avenue, submitted by HTA Design
Chapelton, submitted by Places For People
The Crewyard, submitted by DK Architects
Olive Morris Court, submitted by Haringey Council (in partnership with The Hill Group)
Merrielands, submitted by Latimer
Apartment Development of the Year
Knightsbridge Gate, submitted by MSMR Architects
Newfoundland, submitted by Vertus, Canary Wharf Group
101 on Cleveland, submitted by Assael Architecture
Box Makers Yard, submitted by Assael Architecture
1887 The Pantiles, submitted by Dandara
Battersea Power Station, submitted by Battersea Power Station
Best Community Living
Bravura House, submitted by Selencky Parsons Architects
8 Water Street, submitted by Vertus, Canary Wharf Group
The Robinson by Quintain Living, submitted by Quintain Living
Box Makers Yard, submitted by Assael Architecture
SoloHaus, submitted by The Hill Group
Greenwich Millennium Village, submitted by Countryside
Best Garden / Landscaping Design
Longridge House, submitted by HollandGreen Architecture, Interiors & Landscapes
South Quay Plaza, submitted by HTA Design
101 on Cleveland, submitted by Assael Exteriors
Battersea Power Station, submitted by Battersea Power Station
Best Housing Partnership
Aberfeldy Village, submitted by EcoWorld London and Poplar HARCA
Luton Street and Fisherton Street, submitted by Westminster Builds and Linkcity
The Cambridge Investment Partnership: Innovation & Collaboration, submitted by The Hill Group
Azure, submitted by Countryside
South Kilburn, submitted by Telford Homes
The Silk District, submitted by L&Q and Mount Anvil
Best Interior Design: Development
Triptych Bankside, submitted by JTRE London & Cocovara Interiors
The Fenchurch at Saffron Wharf, London Dock, submitted by St George & Atellior
The Regent Penthouse at West End Gate, submitted by Berkeley
Lu2on, submitted by Strawberry Star
The Penthouse at Belvedere Gardens, Southbank Place, submitted by Braeburn Estates
Royal Arsenal Riverside, submitted by Atellior
Best Interior Design: Individual Home (£500,000 or less)
Emperor's Gate Apartment, submitted by Woodrow Vizor Architects
Leybourne Road, submitted by Nelson Wright Architects
Brownlow Road - Revisiting Mid-Century Modernism in Hackney, submitted by HA-EY
Hanover Gardens, submitted by Lowell
The Old Sorting House, submitted by Stylus Architects
Best Interior Design: Individual Home (more than £500,000)
Belvedere Gardens Penthouse, submitted by Goddard Littlefair
The Conrad, 9 Milbank, submitted by Goddard Littlefair
Danish Mews House, submitted by Neil Dusheiko Architects
Denewood, submitted by ND Studios
Tableau Penthouse, submitted by KSR Architect & Interior Designers
Development of the Year (20 to 100 units)
Mannsfield Place, Avoch, submitted by Trail Architects
Springwell House, submitted by Smith Scott Mullan Associates
The Gables, submitted by DK Architects
Development of the Year (over 100 units)
Bream Street, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Principal Tower, submitted by Concord London and Brookfield Properties
101 on Cleveland, submitted by Assael Architecture
Port Loop, submitted by Places for People and Urban Splash
Goodluck Hope, submitted by Ballymore
Upton Gardens, submitted by Barratt London
Development of the Year (Up to 20 Homes)
Settle, Harrow Road, submitted by GPAD
Forest Houses, submitted by Dallas-Pierce-Quintero
Taverham Park Avenue, submitted by Fleur Developments
The Mews, Marylebone, submitted by Huntsworth Property Company
Leybourne Road, submitted by Nelson Wright Architects
Fairbrook Grove – A Passivhaus Community, submitted by InsideOut
Development Transformation of the Year
New Islington, Manchester, submitted by House by Urban Splash
South Oxhey Central, submitted by Countryside
Gun Hill Park, submitted by Weston Homes
Fulwood Park, submitted by DK Architects
Hayes Village, submitted by Barratt London
Home Extension of the Year
Zucchi House, submitted by Paul Archer Design
Urban Barn, submitted by Jonathan Tuckey Design
DeBeauvoir House, submitted by Paul Archer Design
Pergola House, submitted by Will Gamble Architects
56 Barrowgate, submitted by Tigg + Coll Architects
Bracknell Gardens, submitted by Marek Wojciechowski Architects
Woodthorpe Stables, submitted by Delve Architects
Home Transformation of the Year (over 2,500 sq ft)
Two Wells, submitted by Paper House Project
The Lodge, submitted by Simon Gill Architects
Muswell Avenue, submitted by Mulroy Architects
Hunts Green Barn, submitted by Mclaren Excell
St John's Wood Villa, submitted by Catherine Wilman Interiors
Grade II* Private Residence, submitted by Chris Dyson Architects
Home Transformation of the Year (up to 2,500 sq ft)
Hawthorn House, submitted by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Woolton House, submitted by Tigg + Coll Architects
Artist Studio Conversion, submitted by VATRAA
Rural Retreat, submitted by Manea Kella
Leverton Street, submitted by ROAR Architects
Reeded House, submitted by Oliver Leech Architects
The Old Sorting House, submitted by Stylus Architects
House of the Year (over 2,500 sq ft)
Tyto, submitted by Suzie Bridges Architects
Chelwood, submitted by Napier Clarke Architects
Wimbledon House, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Totteridge Common, submitted by Gregory Phillips Architects
The Hide, submitted by HollandGreen Architecture, Interiors & Landscapes
Riverview, submitted by Mole Architects
The Glass House, submitted by DK Architects
House of the Year (up to 2,500 sq ft)
Seabreeze, submitted by RX Architects
The Gardeners Cottage, submitted by PAD studio
Lochside House, submitted by HLM Architects
Haycroft Gardens, submitted by Sarah Wigglesworth
Copper Beeches, submitted by Napier Clarke Architects
Green House, submitted by Hayhurst and Co
Mixed-use Development of the Year
Walthamstow Gateway Phase 2, submitted by Rolfe Judd
Principal Place, submitted by Concord London and Brookfield Properties
Watermark, submitted by Countryside
High Street Quarter, submitted by Barratt London
Later Living/Supported Living Design of the Year
The Vincent, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Cotswold Gate, Burford, submitted by Beechcroft Developments
Charlie Ratchford Court, submitted by PRP
Hammerson House, Wohl Campus, submitted by Pollard Thomas Edwards
Regeneration Scheme of the Year
Egham Gateway West, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Springwell House, submitted by Smith Scott Mullan Associates
East Wick + Sweetwater, submitted by Places for People and Balfour Beatty Investments
Park Hill, submitted by Places for People and Urban Splash
The Lock, submitted by Telford Homes
Barratt London, submitted by Barratt London
Sustainable Development of the Year
Fairbrook Grove – A Passivhaus Community, submitted by InsideOut
Grosvenor Road, submitted by Midland Heart
Ten Degrees, submitted by HTA Design, Greystar & Tide Construction
Knights Park, submitted by The Hill Group
Equipment Works, submitted by Telford Homes
Individual Tickets for the celebratory winners' luncheon on Friday 30 September are available on an Early Bird rate until 19 August at £345 +vat, with the Standard rate at £365+vat.
A Standard table of 10 on an Early Bird rate (until 19 August) will be available at £3,150 +vat, with the standard rate at £3,300 +vat. There is also the option available for a Premium table of 10, please contact Event Manager, Georgia Baily for further details, email: georgia.baily@haymarket.com and phone: +44 (0)20 8267 4431.
