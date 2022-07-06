The British Homes Awards 2022: shortlist announced

The significant uplift in entries this year reflects both the sector’s ongoing growth post pandemic and the vital importance of the British homebuilding industry in society.

The appetite for new homes is undiminished, and with categories ranging from interiors to landscaping, these awards give the sector an opportunity to demonstrate best practice and innovation to both peers and competitors.

This year the British Homes Awards' (BHA) winners will be announced over a luncheon on Friday 30 September, at The Londoner Hotel, London.

The celebration will begin at noon with a reception, followed by lunch and plenty of time for networking.

The BHA judging panel have selected the entries below for the 2022 shortlist.



Affordable Housing

New Avenue, submitted by HTA Design

Chapelton, submitted by Places For People

The Crewyard, submitted by DK Architects

Olive Morris Court, submitted by Haringey Council (in partnership with The Hill Group)

Merrielands, submitted by Latimer

Apartment Development of the Year

Knightsbridge Gate, submitted by MSMR Architects

Newfoundland, submitted by Vertus, Canary Wharf Group

101 on Cleveland, submitted by Assael Architecture

Box Makers Yard, submitted by Assael Architecture

1887 The Pantiles, submitted by Dandara

Battersea Power Station, submitted by Battersea Power Station

Best Community Living

Bravura House, submitted by Selencky Parsons Architects

8 Water Street, submitted by Vertus, Canary Wharf Group

The Robinson by Quintain Living, submitted by Quintain Living

Box Makers Yard, submitted by Assael Architecture

SoloHaus, submitted by The Hill Group

Greenwich Millennium Village, submitted by Countryside

Best Garden / Landscaping Design

Longridge House, submitted by HollandGreen Architecture, Interiors & Landscapes

South Quay Plaza, submitted by HTA Design

101 on Cleveland, submitted by Assael Exteriors

Battersea Power Station, submitted by Battersea Power Station

Best Housing Partnership

Aberfeldy Village, submitted by EcoWorld London and Poplar HARCA

Luton Street and Fisherton Street, submitted by Westminster Builds and Linkcity

The Cambridge Investment Partnership: Innovation & Collaboration, submitted by The Hill Group

Azure, submitted by Countryside

South Kilburn, submitted by Telford Homes

The Silk District, submitted by L&Q and Mount Anvil

Best Interior Design: Development

Triptych Bankside, submitted by JTRE London & Cocovara Interiors

The Fenchurch at Saffron Wharf, London Dock, submitted by St George & Atellior

The Regent Penthouse at West End Gate, submitted by Berkeley

Lu2on, submitted by Strawberry Star

The Penthouse at Belvedere Gardens, Southbank Place, submitted by Braeburn Estates

Royal Arsenal Riverside, submitted by Atellior

Best Interior Design: Individual Home (£500,000 or less)

Emperor's Gate Apartment, submitted by Woodrow Vizor Architects

Leybourne Road, submitted by Nelson Wright Architects

Brownlow Road - Revisiting Mid-Century Modernism in Hackney, submitted by HA-EY

Hanover Gardens, submitted by Lowell

The Old Sorting House, submitted by Stylus Architects

Best Interior Design: Individual Home (more than £500,000)

Belvedere Gardens Penthouse, submitted by Goddard Littlefair

The Conrad, 9 Milbank, submitted by Goddard Littlefair

Danish Mews House, submitted by Neil Dusheiko Architects

Denewood, submitted by ND Studios

Tableau Penthouse, submitted by KSR Architect & Interior Designers

Development of the Year (20 to 100 units)

Mannsfield Place, Avoch, submitted by Trail Architects

Springwell House, submitted by Smith Scott Mullan Associates

The Gables, submitted by DK Architects

Development of the Year (over 100 units)

Bream Street, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Principal Tower, submitted by Concord London and Brookfield Properties

101 on Cleveland, submitted by Assael Architecture

Port Loop, submitted by Places for People and Urban Splash

Goodluck Hope, submitted by Ballymore

Upton Gardens, submitted by Barratt London

Development of the Year (Up to 20 Homes)

Settle, Harrow Road, submitted by GPAD

Forest Houses, submitted by Dallas-Pierce-Quintero

Taverham Park Avenue, submitted by Fleur Developments

The Mews, Marylebone, submitted by Huntsworth Property Company

Leybourne Road, submitted by Nelson Wright Architects

Fairbrook Grove – A Passivhaus Community, submitted by InsideOut

Development Transformation of the Year

New Islington, Manchester, submitted by House by Urban Splash

South Oxhey Central, submitted by Countryside

Gun Hill Park, submitted by Weston Homes

Fulwood Park, submitted by DK Architects

Hayes Village, submitted by Barratt London

Home Extension of the Year

Zucchi House, submitted by Paul Archer Design

Urban Barn, submitted by Jonathan Tuckey Design

DeBeauvoir House, submitted by Paul Archer Design

Pergola House, submitted by Will Gamble Architects

56 Barrowgate, submitted by Tigg + Coll Architects

Bracknell Gardens, submitted by Marek Wojciechowski Architects

Woodthorpe Stables, submitted by Delve Architects

Home Transformation of the Year (over 2,500 sq ft)

Two Wells, submitted by Paper House Project

The Lodge, submitted by Simon Gill Architects

Muswell Avenue, submitted by Mulroy Architects

Hunts Green Barn, submitted by Mclaren Excell

St John's Wood Villa, submitted by Catherine Wilman Interiors

Grade II* Private Residence, submitted by Chris Dyson Architects

Home Transformation of the Year (up to 2,500 sq ft)

Hawthorn House, submitted by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Woolton House, submitted by Tigg + Coll Architects

Artist Studio Conversion, submitted by VATRAA

Rural Retreat, submitted by Manea Kella

Leverton Street, submitted by ROAR Architects

Reeded House, submitted by Oliver Leech Architects

The Old Sorting House, submitted by Stylus Architects

House of the Year (over 2,500 sq ft)

Tyto, submitted by Suzie Bridges Architects

Chelwood, submitted by Napier Clarke Architects

Wimbledon House, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Totteridge Common, submitted by Gregory Phillips Architects

The Hide, submitted by HollandGreen Architecture, Interiors & Landscapes

Riverview, submitted by Mole Architects

The Glass House, submitted by DK Architects

House of the Year (up to 2,500 sq ft)

Seabreeze, submitted by RX Architects

The Gardeners Cottage, submitted by PAD studio

Lochside House, submitted by HLM Architects

Haycroft Gardens, submitted by Sarah Wigglesworth

Copper Beeches, submitted by Napier Clarke Architects

Green House, submitted by Hayhurst and Co

Mixed-use Development of the Year

Walthamstow Gateway Phase 2, submitted by Rolfe Judd

Principal Place, submitted by Concord London and Brookfield Properties

Watermark, submitted by Countryside

High Street Quarter, submitted by Barratt London

Later Living/Supported Living Design of the Year

The Vincent, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Cotswold Gate, Burford, submitted by Beechcroft Developments

Charlie Ratchford Court, submitted by PRP

Hammerson House, Wohl Campus, submitted by Pollard Thomas Edwards

Regeneration Scheme of the Year

Egham Gateway West, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Springwell House, submitted by Smith Scott Mullan Associates

East Wick + Sweetwater, submitted by Places for People and Balfour Beatty Investments

Park Hill, submitted by Places for People and Urban Splash

The Lock, submitted by Telford Homes

Barratt London, submitted by Barratt London

Sustainable Development of the Year

Fairbrook Grove – A Passivhaus Community, submitted by InsideOut

Grosvenor Road, submitted by Midland Heart

Ten Degrees, submitted by HTA Design, Greystar & Tide Construction

Knights Park, submitted by The Hill Group

Equipment Works, submitted by Telford Homes

Individual Tickets for the celebratory winners' luncheon on Friday 30 September are available on an Early Bird rate until 19 August at £345 +vat, with the Standard rate at £365+vat.

A Standard table of 10 on an Early Bird rate (until 19 August) will be available at £3,150 +vat, with the standard rate at £3,300 +vat. There is also the option available for a Premium table of 10, please contact Event Manager, Georgia Baily for further details, email: georgia.baily@haymarket.com and phone: +44 (0)20 8267 4431.

