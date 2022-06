2022 WAN Awards entry: Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus Phase 2A - Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc. in joint venture with Moriyama & Teshima Architects

Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus Phase 2A by Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc. in joint venture with Moriyama & Teshima Architects is an entry in the Education category of the 2022 WAN Awards

by Copy taken from 2022 entry