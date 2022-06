2022 WAN Awards entry: Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Diamond Schmitt – Design Architect; Parkhill – Architect of Record; MWM Architects, Inc. – Associate Architect

Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences by Diamond Schmitt – Design Architect; Parkhill – Architect of Record; MWM Architects, Inc. – Associate Architect is an entry in the Civic category of the 2022 WAN Awards

by Copy taken from 2022 entry