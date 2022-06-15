2022 WAN Awards entry: Humaniti - Lemay Humaniti by Lemay is an entry in the Mixed Use category of the 2022 WAN Awards by Copy taken from 2022 entry Photos: Adrien Williams, Plans and Sketches: Lemay Sign in to continue SIGN IN Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Email: customer.services@haymarket.com Call: +44(0)208 267 3154 Register FREE Full access to worldarchitecturenews.com & worldarchitecturenews.com/interiors Free email bulletins Register Now