2022 WAN Awards entry: Art Center of Aranya, Jinshanling - Atelier Archmixing/ZHUANG Shen, REN Hao, TANG Yu, ZHU Jie

Art Center of Aranya, Jinshanling by Atelier Archmixing/ZHUANG Shen, REN Hao, TANG Yu, ZHU Jie is an entry in the Mixed Use category of the 2022 WAN Awards

by Copy taken from 2022 entry