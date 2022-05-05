WAN: Female Frontiers Awards 2022: Shortlist announced

This year’s entries illustrated the innovative, intriguing and excellent work women are producing. We are very pleased to announce the shortlist for 2022.

The final results will be announced on Tuesday 31st May.

Architect of the Year

Elisabeth Rüthnick, Architect, SSP Rüthnick Architekten GmbH

Christina Seilern, Senior Architect, Studio Seilern Architects

Suchi Reddy, Principal and Founder, Reddymade

Rossana Hu, Founding Partner, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Jenny Scherrer, Partner, Jaspers-Eyers Architects

Emerging Architect of the Year

Olga McMurdo, Founding Director, MOST Architecture Ltd

Alda Capi, Architect, AÇA

Brenda Izen, Founding Director, MOST Architecture Ltd

Contribution to Architecture Award

Kerstin Thompson, Principal, Kerstin Thompson Architects

Hazel Rounding, Managing Director, shedkm

Fokke Moerel, Partner, Architect, Director Studio Public, MVRDV

Sue Wang, International Design Director, Place Design Group

Pioneering Award

Jennifer "Jenna" Knudsen, Managing Principal, CO Architects

Paola Moya, CEO & Founder, Moya Design Partners

Maliha Haque, Associate, LOM architecture and design

Vickie Alani, AIA, Principal, CBT Architects

Innovation in Architecture Award

Nermine Zehran, Senior Associate & Sustainability Manager, Koichi Takada Architects

Amrita Mahindroo, Director, DROO - Da Costa Mahindroo Architects

Natalie Telewiak, Principal, MGA | Michael Green Architecture

Social Change Award

Mahsa Majidi, Principal Architect, Persian Garden Studio

Heidi Creighton, Associate Principal, Buro Happold

Jia You, Co-Founder, Principal Architect, Bluetown Architects

Spotlight Award

Martha Tsigkari, Senior Partner, Design Systems Analyst, Foster + Partners

Wenchian Shi, Partner, Urban Planner & Architect, Director Studio Asia, MVRDV

Yasmin Rehmanjee, Partner and Co-Director, Buro Happold

Nicole Cullinan, Writer Photographer Architecture, A Poetic Point of View

Team of the Year

22 Bishopsgate Team, PLP Architecture

The Chuan, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Housing for Women, by Women - 546 W 13th Avenue, Vancouver, GBL Architects

Warwick Court Delivery Team, Mari Samuelsen - Lead Project Architect, Fletcher Priest Architects

IBI Group, IBI Group

Interior Designer of the Year

Dr Carol Bentel, Partner, Bentel & Bentel/ Chair of Interior Design, School of Visual Arts NYC

Jane Maciver, Creative Director - ID, Buckley Gray Yeoman

Sarah Townson, Director, Anthology

Virginia Lung, Design Director, One Plus Partnership Limited

Workplace of the Year

Anthology Australia Workplace, Anthology

JTP, JTP