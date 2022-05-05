WAN: Female Frontiers Awards 2022: Shortlist announced

This year’s entries illustrated the innovative, intriguing and excellent work women are producing. We are very pleased to announce the shortlist for 2022.
The final results will be announced on Tuesday 31st May.
Architect of the Year
Elisabeth Rüthnick, Architect, SSP Rüthnick Architekten GmbH
Christina Seilern, Senior Architect, Studio Seilern Architects
Suchi Reddy, Principal and Founder, Reddymade
Rossana Hu, Founding Partner, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Jenny Scherrer, Partner, Jaspers-Eyers Architects
Emerging Architect of the Year
Olga McMurdo, Founding Director, MOST Architecture Ltd
Alda Capi, Architect, AÇA
Brenda Izen, Founding Director, MOST Architecture Ltd
Contribution to Architecture Award
Kerstin Thompson, Principal, Kerstin Thompson Architects
Hazel Rounding, Managing Director, shedkm
Fokke Moerel, Partner, Architect, Director Studio Public, MVRDV
Sue Wang, International Design Director, Place Design Group
Pioneering Award
Jennifer "Jenna" Knudsen, Managing Principal, CO Architects
Paola Moya, CEO & Founder, Moya Design Partners
Maliha Haque, Associate, LOM architecture and design
Vickie Alani, AIA, Principal, CBT Architects
Innovation in Architecture Award
Nermine Zehran, Senior Associate & Sustainability Manager, Koichi Takada Architects
Amrita Mahindroo, Director, DROO - Da Costa Mahindroo Architects
Natalie Telewiak, Principal, MGA | Michael Green Architecture
Social Change Award
Mahsa Majidi, Principal Architect, Persian Garden Studio
Heidi Creighton, Associate Principal, Buro Happold
Jia You, Co-Founder, Principal Architect, Bluetown Architects
Spotlight Award
Martha Tsigkari, Senior Partner, Design Systems Analyst, Foster + Partners
Wenchian Shi, Partner, Urban Planner & Architect, Director Studio Asia, MVRDV
Yasmin Rehmanjee, Partner and Co-Director, Buro Happold
Nicole Cullinan, Writer Photographer Architecture, A Poetic Point of View
Team of the Year
22 Bishopsgate Team, PLP Architecture
The Chuan, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Housing for Women, by Women - 546 W 13th Avenue, Vancouver, GBL Architects
Warwick Court Delivery Team, Mari Samuelsen - Lead Project Architect, Fletcher Priest Architects
IBI Group, IBI Group
Interior Designer of the Year
Dr Carol Bentel, Partner, Bentel & Bentel/ Chair of Interior Design, School of Visual Arts NYC
Jane Maciver, Creative Director - ID, Buckley Gray Yeoman
Sarah Townson, Director, Anthology
Virginia Lung, Design Director, One Plus Partnership Limited
Workplace of the Year
Anthology Australia Workplace, Anthology
JTP, JTP