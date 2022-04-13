2022 British Home Awards - one week to Early Bird deadline

The Early Bird entry deadline for this year’s British Home Awards (BHA) is next Thursday, 21 April 2022.

The awards, which celebrate every aspect of housebuilding from architectural and interior design through to build quality and innovation, will be judged by an experienced panel, composed of industry experts. They will be looking for entries that demonstrate innovation in design and delivery, originality and a design brief that has benefited the community or individual.

Confirmed judges currently include Teresa Borsuk, Senior Advisor, Pollard Thomas Edwards, Daniel Grix, Managing Director, Gracewood Construction, Wayne Glaze, Director, Material Architects, Danny Sutcliffe, Partner, Red Loft and Charlene Campbell, Director, Green Tea Architects.

All those involved in the judging process understand how vital it is for the industry to be able to benchmark and support excellent work via awards. Tara de Linde, Director, De Linde Architects says: “The awards promote good design and in so doing encourage and support architects who strive for excellence.” While Simon Saint, Principal and Residential Sector Leader, Woods Bagot acknowledges that homes are “a place that is critical to the lives we live, the happiness and joy we experience.The British Homes Awards give us an opportunity to explore, understand and celebrate some of the best examples of this fundamental part of our lives.”

Entries can be submitted from home builders, developers, architects, housing associations and interior designers. Entries are also accepted from marketing and PR companies commissioned by clients to submit on their behalf. Entrants will be required to credit all companies involved during the submission process.

The full range of categories is available here and cover housing partnerships, regeneration schemes, community led projects, home interiors, smart homes, landscaping and sustainability. This year sees the launch of a new category called Later Living and Supported Living Design.

Start your Early Bird entry here at a reduced cost of £360 + VAT. Entry kits can be found here.

Important dates:

Standard entry deadline: Thursday 5 May 2022

Final entry deadline: Thursday 19 May 2022

Awards ceremony: Friday 30 September 2022 at The Londoner Hotel

All the information you need is at www.britishhomesawards.co.uk and Event Manager Georgia Baily is available to offer support and answer any questions via georgia.baily@haymarket.com or on 020 8267 4431.