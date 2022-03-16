2022 WAN Awards launch

Take this fantastic opportunity to showcase your talent and expertise to a global audience, and affirm your position as a leader within the built environment. Previous winners include Foster + Partners, Scott Brownrigg, Lemay, Wheeler Kearns Architects, Conran and Partners, Atkins, Populous, Perkins&Will, Gensler, IDOM and Ross Barney Architects.

We look forward to receiving entries highlighting visionary and imaginative projects from those working in the global built environment.

Entries will be rigorously reviewed by an international judging panel composed of industry experts. All categories and further information can be found here.

All 2022 entries will be displayed on World Architecture News, featured on WAN’s bulletins and posted on social media. This means they will be seen by WAN’s global audience of more than 450,000 unique website visitors, 800,000 page views per year, 54,000 bulletin subscribers and a social media following of more than 1.3 million.

Important dates:

Early Bird deadline: 13 April 2022

Standard deadline: 8 June 2022

Final deadline: 15 June 2022

With a virtual awards ceremony held in November 2022