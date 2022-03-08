Five key stages of bespoke projects

The Safety Letterbox Company (SLB) works with leading architects and designers throughout the world to turn their vision into reality and create customised designs for their projects.

With over 65,000 projects supplied, including some of the world’s most high profile projects, such as the Torre Koi, Mexico; Shard Place, London; The Burj Khalifa, Dubai; Dublin Landings, Ireland; Rasgas in Qatar; US Embassy in Brazil plus many unique and design led projects, SLB has a significant portfolio of designs and arrangements for virtually any location.

With a vast amount of knowledge and capability, SLB ensures it produces the most stunning and functional solution, whilst advising on the specifications and standards to adhere to on a project.

One of SLB’s most high profile projects is The Burj Khalifa, which still sits as the world’s tallest building.

Here, SLB’s CEO and managing director Alison Orrells, shares five key stages to help you deliver a successful bespoke project:

1. Design freedom

The team at SLB will work with you to ensure that no matter the scale of the project or the design requirements may be, there is a mailbox to suit your style, your ideas and any specification requirements.

Choosing to work with the Safety Letterbox Company’s design team on a bespoke project means you aren’t constrained by standardised sizes, finishes, materials and locking options. They can even design mailboxes that fit into a curved or moulded wall, for perfect alignment with your design.

2. Choice of finishes

A huge part of designing a bespoke mailbox is the materials used in creating the perfect solution for your unique projects. Your mailboxes could include contrasting textures of wood and metal, precious metals, bespoke composite doors, Italian marble, polished brass, endless colour choices and the inhouse designers will work with you to find the perfect combination of materials for your environment.

3. Guaranteed quality

SLB’s unique approach of designing and making a bespoke mail or parcel box is through collaboration, discussing your requirements and managing the project through to installation as a full turnkey solution. They bring the expertise, resource and experience and ensuring they give consideration and guidance to standards, compliance and functionality whilst incorporating your aesthetics and design requirements to ensure the solution fully delivers on any project.

4. Worldwide reach

One of the main factors to consider is the location of the mail and intelligent parcel boxes. The Safety Letterbox Company is an internationally renowned market leader with projects throughout the world. So, wherever you are in the UK looking for mail and parcel solutions, SLB will design, manufacture, ship and can even install your solution.

5. Specification

The Safety Letterbox Company will make sure the designs are secure, robust and compliant. All the products designed and built by the Safety Letterbox Company will meet the highest possible safety and secure standards. Where specified as part of a project, this includes standards for fire rated solutions and anti-microbial protection.

Bespoke mail and parcel boxes – beautiful yet functional and designed to deliver!

Based in South Wales, UK, The Safety Letterbox Company has designed and manufactures over 180 different models of mailboxes and parcelboxes, including a range of Intelligent parcel lockers and manual parcelboxes for any requirement Founded in 1986, the family-owned business has built a strong international reputation among its loyal customers and has firmly established itself as a market leader and trusted voice in mailbox and parcelbox manufacturing and design.

The Safety Letterbox Company is the only mailbox manufacturing company in the world to offer a high-end bespoke mail design service. To find out more about how its products can help you meet your design and architectural objectives, while complying with all relevant safety standards and best practices, visit www.safetyletterbox.com.