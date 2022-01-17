Designing timber buildings, addressing net-zero targets and pickled wood

Natalie Telewiak, Principal at Michael Green Architecture, has both architecture and engineering qualifications, and is involved with innovative projects supporting sustainable architecture.

Her career highlights include work on the Governor General award-winning, CLT construction, Ronald MacDonald House in Vancouver and a mass timber, multi-activity centre in Gallivare, Sweden.

Michael Green Architecture wants to tackle world housing and climate change issues by harnessing the power of timber, which the firm describes as “the most technologically advanced material we can build with,” as it sequesters carbon, accelerates construction and reduces local disruption, to create holistic built environments supporting well-being.

