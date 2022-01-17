WAN
Michael Green Architecture

Designing timber buildings, addressing net-zero targets and pickled wood

Nav Pal
11 hours ago

Natalie Telewiak talks about the environmental benefits of building with wood, connecting with nature and building height limitations

Natalie Telewiak, Principal at Michael Green Architecture, has both architecture and engineering qualifications, and is involved with innovative projects supporting sustainable architecture. 

Her career highlights include work on the Governor General award-winning, CLT construction, Ronald MacDonald House in Vancouver and a mass timber, multi-activity centre in Gallivare, Sweden.

Michael Green Architecture wants to tackle world housing and climate change issues by harnessing the power of timber, which the firm describes as “the most technologically advanced material we can build with,” as it sequesters carbon, accelerates construction and reduces local disruption, to create holistic built environments supporting well-being.

