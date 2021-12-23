Designing Smart Cities, the Metaverse and working with Digital Twins

In today’s episode, we speak to Craig Lewis, Principal and Practice Lead for Planning, Landscape, and Urban Design in the US and Nandi Nobell, Senior Associate in the UK.

Craig assists public, private, non-profit and institutional clients, combining time-tested urban design and community building principles with objective data to chart a path to greater livability, equity, and sustainability.

Nandi is an interdisciplinary artist and designer with a futurist mindset striving to see beyond the horizons of human creativity in order to envision new lifestyles in a time that is yet to manifest itself.

CallisonRTKL is driving the future of smart cities, approaching all-important urban resiliency through cutting-edge design solutions. The firm’s human-centric design approach addresses the imperatives of resiliency, mobility, influence and technology in the built environment.

They believe the best smart cities will make metaverse experiences more enjoyable and assist to reach into the physical world if, where, and when they want to, changing the roles between city and Internet cultures.

