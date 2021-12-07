Gingerbread masterplan, candy cane lane and seaweed shrubs

In today’s episode, we speak to Melissa Woolford, Founder and Director of the Museum of Architecture which she started in 2006 to help support entrepreneurial architects and help the public better engage with architecture.

Each year she organises the Gingerbread City exhibition which this year can be seen at a pop-up location in London’s Belgravia. More than 100 top global architects, landscape architects, engineers and ecologists are presenting their gingerbread buildings which explore the theme of nature in the city and champion sustainable design ideas and innovation.

Using dough, sweets and icing those taking part have created a mini-city of eco-buildings and green infrastructure. All of the structures will show how the challenge of climate change, from overheating, flooding and air pollution to habitat loss, can be addressed.

To find out more about the event, click here.

The podcast series is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Google Podcasts. So follow, download and join us as we look into the world of architecture and interior design. If you want to give us feedback on these podcasts or get involved please do contact us via waneditorial@haymarket.com.