Celebrating excellence in British homebuilding, the British Homes Awards recognise quality and innovation from architects and interior designers, spanning from one-off homes to major developments.

The event kicked off with a drinks reception, where guests enjoyed the opportunity to mingle in person, which for many was the first time after a long pause in live events. Guests included many of the shortlisted entrants and industry experts involved in the judging.

Guests were welcomed with a showcase of the shortlisted entries which reflected the exceptional work and diverse projects up for awards.

Alison Carter, Editor of British Homes Awards, welcomed the audience and outlined how important the industry’s work was, as well as the challenges of climate change and environmental safeguarding via a focus on sustainable approaches.

All architecture has an impact on our lives, but probably none more so than housing. The experience we have all had over the last nearly two years has meant there has, and continues to be, a significant focus on the home and where possible surrounding green spaces. Alison Carter, Editor, British Homes Awards

The trophies were handed out by Interior Designer Daniel Hopwood.

Guests then headed to the bar for an afternoon of networking, congratulating the winners and discussing entries with the judges.

And the winners are…

Affordable Housing

Farm Street by MSMR Architects

Apartment Development of the Year

Motion by Pollard Thomas Edwards

High Commendation: Wardian by EcoWorld Ballymore

Best Community Living

Canada Gardens by PRP

High Commendation: Island Point by Squire & Partners

Best Garden/Landscaping Design

Cator Park by HTA Design & Berkeley Homes

Best Housing Partnership

Kingsbrook X RSPB by Barratt David Wilson Homes

Best Interior Design: Development

The Makers by Woods Bagot

High Commendation: LUMA - Dusk Penthouse by Conran and Partners

Best Interior Design: Individual Home (more than £500,000)

Park House by The Vawdrey House

Development of the Year (20 to 100 Units)

Archway Road by pH+ Architects

High Commendation: Sandpit Road, Calne by Clifton Emery Design

Development of the Year (Over 100 Units)

One Park Drive by Canary Wharf Group

High Commendation: West Green Place N17 by HTA Design and Pocket Living

Development Transformation of the Year

The Officers' House, Royal Arsenal by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Home Extension of the Year

Cherry Tree House by Guttfield Architecture

Home Transformation of the Year (large)

Pennine Farm by Gagarin Studio

Home Transformation of the Year (small)

Evelyn Street by Gruff

High Commendation: High Sunderland by Loader Monteith

House of the Year (over 2,500 sq ft)

Claywood House by Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

High Commendation: Winter House by Scott Donald Architecture

House of the Year (up to 2,500 sq ft)

Jupp House by Phillips Tracey Architects

Mixed-use Development of the Year

Ram Quarter by EPR Architects and Greenland

Regeneration Scheme of the Year

New Islington, Manchester by House by Urban Splash

Sustainable Development of the Year

Priddy's Hard Peninsula by Elite NuGEN

Interior Designer of the Year

The Makers by Woods Bagot

Architect of the Year

One Park Drive by Canary Wharf Group

Homebuilder of the Year

​​New Islington, Manchester by House by Urban Splash

Judges award for excellence

Cator Park by HTA Design & Berkeley Homes



