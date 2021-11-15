Celebrating excellence in British homebuilding, the British Homes Awards recognise quality and innovation from architects and interior designers, spanning from one-off homes to major developments.
The event kicked off with a drinks reception, where guests enjoyed the opportunity to mingle in person, which for many was the first time after a long pause in live events. Guests included many of the shortlisted entrants and industry experts involved in the judging.
Guests were welcomed with a showcase of the shortlisted entries which reflected the exceptional work and diverse projects up for awards.
Alison Carter, Editor of British Homes Awards, welcomed the audience and outlined how important the industry’s work was, as well as the challenges of climate change and environmental safeguarding via a focus on sustainable approaches.
All architecture has an impact on our lives, but probably none more so than housing. The experience we have all had over the last nearly two years has meant there has, and continues to be, a significant focus on the home and where possible surrounding green spaces.Alison Carter, Editor, British Homes Awards
The trophies were handed out by Interior Designer Daniel Hopwood.
Guests then headed to the bar for an afternoon of networking, congratulating the winners and discussing entries with the judges.
And the winners are…
Affordable Housing
Farm Street by MSMR Architects
Apartment Development of the Year
Motion by Pollard Thomas Edwards
High Commendation: Wardian by EcoWorld Ballymore
Best Community Living
Canada Gardens by PRP
High Commendation: Island Point by Squire & Partners
Best Garden/Landscaping Design
Cator Park by HTA Design & Berkeley Homes
Best Housing Partnership
Kingsbrook X RSPB by Barratt David Wilson Homes
Best Interior Design: Development
The Makers by Woods Bagot
High Commendation: LUMA - Dusk Penthouse by Conran and Partners
Best Interior Design: Individual Home (more than £500,000)
Park House by The Vawdrey House
Development of the Year (20 to 100 Units)
Archway Road by pH+ Architects
High Commendation: Sandpit Road, Calne by Clifton Emery Design
Development of the Year (Over 100 Units)
One Park Drive by Canary Wharf Group
High Commendation: West Green Place N17 by HTA Design and Pocket Living
Development Transformation of the Year
The Officers' House, Royal Arsenal by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Home Extension of the Year
Cherry Tree House by Guttfield Architecture
Home Transformation of the Year (large)
Pennine Farm by Gagarin Studio
Home Transformation of the Year (small)
Evelyn Street by Gruff
High Commendation: High Sunderland by Loader Monteith
House of the Year (over 2,500 sq ft)
Claywood House by Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
High Commendation: Winter House by Scott Donald Architecture
House of the Year (up to 2,500 sq ft)
Jupp House by Phillips Tracey Architects
Mixed-use Development of the Year
Ram Quarter by EPR Architects and Greenland
Regeneration Scheme of the Year
New Islington, Manchester by House by Urban Splash
Sustainable Development of the Year
Priddy's Hard Peninsula by Elite NuGEN
Interior Designer of the Year
The Makers by Woods Bagot
Architect of the Year
One Park Drive by Canary Wharf Group
Homebuilder of the Year
New Islington, Manchester by House by Urban Splash
Judges award for excellence
Cator Park by HTA Design & Berkeley Homes
You can register your interest to take part in the 2022 British Homes Awards here and to download the 2021 British Homes Awards Annual Review, click here.