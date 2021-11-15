Designing amenity spaces in multi-residential buildings, the importance of biophilia and reacting to changing demands

Adele is the Managing Principal of B+H’s Vancouver Studio and Global Design Lead of CHIL Interior Design, the hospitality studio of B+H. She believes that the most important aspect of design is creating meaningful spaces. Adele has been a Principal since 2016 and has helped establish the firm’s studios in Vancouver, Toronto and Hong Kong.

Meghann is the Director of Interior Design for The Architectural Team, and has 15 years of experience in design and project management for multifamily and single-family residential, institutional, hospitality, and corporate workplace interiors. She has a keen interest in sustainability and end-user wellbeing, bringing valuable insights on the latest design techniques for environmental benefits, wellness, and mindfulness.

The 2022 WAN: Female Frontier Awards are open for entries and recognise the outstanding work from women of all ages, at every level across the global built environment. They promote best practices, new and established talent and celebrate the firms who are supporting women in their roles.

This year we have added categories to broaden the scope and ensure that all women working in the global built environment have the opportunity to get involved and gain exposure. New categories include Innovation in Interior Design, Interior Designer of the Year and Emerging Interior Designer of the Year. There is a relevant category for all, whether you are at entry-level or the founder of your own practice.

The final deadline for entries is 16 December

