The importance of flexibility, designing office buildings for users' changing needs and our moral duty to design sustainably

Nav Pal
9 hours ago

John and Loik Eyers join the World Build podcast to talk about working with a community to acknowledge its needs and how inspiration can come from all around the globe

In today’s episode, we speak to Jaspers-Eyers Architects, headline sponsors of the 2021 WAN Awards. The 2021 WAN Awards virtual ceremony is taking place on the 17th and 18th of November. You can watch the winners ceremony live at wanawards.com.

Jaspers-Eyers Architects is an international practice with studios in Brussels, Leuven and Hasselt and a growing global presence. The firm, led by John Eyers and Jean-Michel Jaspers, provides full architectural design, programming, urban design, master planning and graphic and interior design services for clients in both the public and private sectors.

